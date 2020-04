Traffic west of Endako on Highway 16 will see delays due to shoulder erosion.

YRB Vanderhoof posted this information on Facebook on April 23 around 12 p.m., stating that there will be single alternating traffic West of Endako on Coray Subdivision Road.

Geotechnical assessment of the site is ongoing and there is 24-hour traffic control in place.

