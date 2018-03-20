Should grade 7s be moved to high school?

By Margaret Houben

School District 73 held a special public board meeting on Mar. 14 at Barriere Secondary School. The meeting was part of phase two of SD73 consultation with the public and stakeholders regarding the possibility of moving grade 7 students from the elementary to the secondary school.

Approximately two dozen people, both adults and some students, attended. The evening started with Superintendent Alison Sidow welcoming everyone and acting as MC.

Principal Hembling from Barriere Secondary, and Principal Carmichael from the elementary school were invited to speak first. They took turns explaining what has been done so far in discussing this possibility with their respective students.

“We surveyed the grade 8 through 11 students,” stated Hembling, “The feedback was a mixture of positives and negatives.”

“At the elementary school we had collaborative discussions with the grade 6 and 7 students about the advantages and disadvantages and their concerns about the potential move,” commented Carmichael.”

The resultant feedback had been broken down into five categories: Staff Feedback, Parent Feedback, Athletics Concerns, Social and Emotional Concerns, and Enrichment Opportunities.

It was noted that staff concerns centered around support for school administrative support, counseling support, and an implementation time line with current support levels.

Parent feedback could be summed up into four main themes: student timetables/programming, athletics, social-emotional concerns, and enrichment opportunities.

Prior to the start of this meeting, as people came in they were asked if they wanted to speak to the topic, with nine individuals requesting the opportunity. Each of the five was given approximately five minutes to speak.

Parent Sarah Dewey wanted to know if more resources would be made available? The response – funding for resources is based on numbers, with the added number of students (the grade 7s) this would increase the funding for the secondary school for resources. Dewey’s daughter also spoke, stating her preference that the students not be moved.

Parent Ashley Salle spoke in favour of the move, but asked that SD73 make the move in the 2019-20 school year, not the 2018-19 school year, “to allow for an extra year to plan this move properly”.

Sammy Jones, a grade 11 student, spoke next. “My class collaborated as a group and have questions and concerns,” she stated, “We would also like to see this move put off until the 2019-20 school year.”

Parent Sharon Threatful said she was for the move, stating that her daughter was looking forward to being able to have more control over directing her own education.

Nancy Towle spoke next. She voiced concerns over the potential peer pressures that may be put on the grade 7s, saying she felt that more time needs to be taken before making the move.

“Three years ago I was against such a move when it came up as a topic of conversation,” stated parent Angeline Farrow, “But now, today, I am for it.” She went on to explain that she feels that the grade 7 and 8 students would be good together.

Jessica Genier stated that her son Anthony was excited about the possibilities, especially the opportunity to explore the various trades programs.

“I’ve been sitting on the fence on this,” was Jen Kerslake’s first comment. “There are lots of good things about the grade 7’s moving up – the kids up here are phenomenal!” But, she also felt that it would be beneficial to have a consultation team to lead everyone through the process.

Tanya Bijl was the last to speak. “I initially thought “no”, but after reflection I am for it.” Bijl noted she felt there isn’t much difference between the grade 7s and 8s, particularly when considering the Internet and social media. “Let’s find a positive way to support our kids – let’s make this a positive thing.”

One letter from an elementary student was also read out to those in attendance.

Following the statements a question and answer period was held. Six people were given the opportunity to ask a question that was then answered by various members of the SD73 board.

Jessica Genier asked, “Is there an opportunity for grade 11 and 12s to enter a peer counseling program?” Principal Hembling answered, “We could do this if enough students are interested.”

Sarah Dewey asked, “Would there be more funding for library books, and noted she felt the library room where the meeting was being held seemed to have “much fewer books than the elementary school library”. SD73 assistant superintendent Bill Hamblett answered, “Funding is on a per capita basis, so there would be more available.

Grade 11 student, Sammy Jones, added that she has never had an issue with accessing books, as school librarians arrange borrowing requested books from other libraries when necessary.

Lindsay Arcand asked, “What can we do at the elementary school to help the kids prepare for this? The answer was that there would be resources provided for this.

Leah Browning asked, “Why don’t you have the (dollar) numbers? Principal Hembling answered, “Building a timetable for a secondary school is a hugely multi-faceted situation.” He also noted that he won’t know some of the important details until late April, at the earliest.

Nancy Towle asked about the form she received recently for her grade 8 child that only showed the electives of French and German, “Why were all the electives not listed?” Principal Hembling answered, “All grade 8s only have the two choices. The other electives are combined into a “mosaic” sampler, giving them a taste of all. They get to choose from those when they reach grade 9.”

Monica Jules asked, “Would Simpcw grade 7s currently attending elementary school in Chu Chua be invited to come as well?” Jules was told that provided the parents were willing, the Simpcw grade 7s could attend, but it would be optional.

Superintendent Alison Sidow then closed the meeting, reminding everyone present that the actual decision will not be made until the April 23 SD73 Board Meeting.