Shots fired: RCMP make appeal for witnesses in downtown incident

The Williams Lake RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed shots fired in the vicinity of Diamonds and Dust Entertainment last week.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, district advisory NCO media relations, said officers were called to a report of shots fired at 1:16 a.m. Thursday April 25 at the local drinking establishment and adult entertainment business.

“Police immediately attended and through investigation have identified the person(s) believed to be responsible. There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing,” Saunderson said.

The Williams Lake RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this or have knowledge of this incident.

“If you have any information, you are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392 6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.”

