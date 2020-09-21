Shots fired into unoccupied vehicle in Abbotsford

Shots were fired into an unoccupied vehicle in Abbotsford late Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the area of Firhill Drive and Upper Maclure Road in west Abbotsford just after 11:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

A vehicle found in the 31000 block of Upper Maclure Road was found to have gunshot damage, police said. No one was found injured.

The Abbotsford Police Department is now asking anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area or who has security or dash-cam footage to call them at 604-859-5225.

