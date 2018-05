Police are investigating after a bullet hit a home in Walnut Grove. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

Langley Mounties are investigating an overnight shooting in the 8700 block of 215B Street in Walnut Grove.

The incident took place at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the corner. One bullet hole was visible on the garage door.

Langley RCMP and the Integrated Forensic Investigation Section were on the scene Sunday processing a crime scene inside and outside the home.

The home appears to have multiple security cameras around the exterior.

– With files from South Fraser News Services