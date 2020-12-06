Shots fired at Merritt detachment, one dead

Police watchdog called in after one man fired shots and was found deceased

One man was found dead outside the Merritt RCMP detachment on Saturday, shortly after shots were fired in the area. (FILE/Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

The B.C. police watchdog has been called after shots were fired near the Merritt RCMP detachment and one man was found dead on Saturday, Dec. 5.

At 4:43 p.m., a man pulled into a parking lot adjacent to the Merritt detachment. The man got out of the vehicle and shots were fired, said BC RCMP in a press release.

When the officers heard the gunshots, they came out of the detachment, saw the man and took cover.

Shortly after, the man was located deceased, said police. No other individuals were injured.

The area has been cordoned off in order to support the investigation. There was no public access to the detachment on Saturday.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been called and is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s death. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

READ MORE: Action demanded against accused former social worker Robert Saunders

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.