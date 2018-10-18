Shots fired at home in targeted incident in Nanaimo

Shots were fired at a home in Nanaimo this afternoon.
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired at a home in the 500 block of Kennedy Street.
According to a police press release, the incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
“There have been no reported injuries and investigators believe it was a targeted incident,” the press release notes. “Several suspects and vehicles have been identified and numerous officers are assigned to the incident.”
