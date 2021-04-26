Short detour created around Horsefly Road washout

A shorter detour has been completed for motorists on the Horsefly Road. (Eric Irving photo)

A nearby detour through the Bells Lake gravel pit road was completed over the weekend for motorists, just a few days after spring freshet destroyed a section of Horsefly Road.

The detour is single vehicle alternating traffic and will only add a few minutes to the commute of motorists while contractors work over the next month to fix the Horsefly Road, at Bells Lake Road, where a washout began at a culvert Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Traffic control will be on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week with 50 per cent weight restriction.

School buses are able to take the detour.

April 26, 2021 – Horsefly buses are running as normal. Posted by School District No. 27 on Monday, April 26, 2021

