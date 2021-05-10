Short change scammers strike again in Langley

Two women used the short change scam at at the Langley Wal-Mart on April 13th and the Langley City Save on Foods on April 27th, police said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

They’re back.

Langkey RCMP report another two instances where two women deployed the ‘short change’ technique at local retail stores.

One took place at the Wal-Mart on April 13th and the second at Langley City Save on Foods on April 27th.

It is alleged the women got as much as $800 from each location.

It works like this: scammers make small amount of purchases and pay with cash.

The employee provides the change for the transaction and the suspect pockets a portion of the cash, then hands the change back to the cashier and requests that they break the larger bills.

This process can be repeated several times.

Police are asking the public to review surveillance photographs of the two women.

Anyone with any information that might assist police, call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an “anonymous tip” with Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477

The investigation into the thefts is ongoing but in the interim, employers are being advised to caution their staff to be on the lookout for this scheme.

