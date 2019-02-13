Short break from snow, more on horizon for Parksville Qualicum Beach

Parksville Qualicum Beach residents get a break from the flurries on Wednesday after several days of intermittent snowfall.

The reprieve from the snow may be short-lived as Environment Canada calfls or light snow for the region Thursday evening (Feb.14) and a 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries for Friday. The forecast predicts a 30 per cent chance of rain for Saturday, clearing in the evening and sun for Sunday. A chance of showers with cloudy periods is also predicted for Family Day (Feb. 18) with a high of 3 C.

All schools in School District 69, with the exception of False Bay School on Lasqueti Island, were back open on Wednesday after two days of closures.

The white stuff caused cancellations for all Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) meetings scheduled for Feb. 12 which were rescheduled to Feb. 19. Curbside garbage and recycling collection was also cancelled Tuesday for all rural areas in the RDN.

Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow fell in Parksville Qualicum Beach region through Tuesday.

Chemainus reported the most snowfall for Vancouver Island communities, with 51 centimetres.

Drivers in the area seemed to be getting used to the poor or unpredictable road conditions as the Oceanside RCMP only responded to five vehicle incidents on Sunday, Feb. 10, much fewer than the 18 reports of motor vehicle incidents a week earlier.

The RCMP responded to six reported vehicle accidents on Monday, five on Tuesday and two as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.