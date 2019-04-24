Shoreacres crash injuries two drivers seriously

Crash blocks Highway 3A for nearly two hours at suppertime

A head-on collision on Highway 3A closed the road for about two hours on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the scene of the crash after an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre lane and struck a westbound vehicle.

The accident, which occurred near Kelly Road in Shoreacres, stopped highway traffic in both directions for nearly two hours.

Sgt. Chad Badry of West Kootenay Traffic Services says both drivers were seriously injured. One was medevaced to Kelowna, while the other is recovering in Trail hospital.

Neither of the drivers’ injuries were considered life-threatening, he says.

Badry said neither alcohol nor road conditions were thought to be factors in the crash. The police investigation continues.

Badry said police want to remind drivers to remain alert and vigilant when driving the region’s highways.