Shopping resumes aboard Nanaimo ferry sailings

B.C. Ferries to reopen gift shops on Queen of Cowichan and Queen of Oak Bay

The gift shops are reopening on B.C. Ferries runs between Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay. (File photo)

B.C. Ferries passengers aboard the Queen of Cowichan and Queen of Oak Bay will once again be able to kill time by browsing and buying in those vessels’ gift shops.

As of today, July 10, the ferry corporation will reopen the stores on the two ferries that travel between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay.

Last month, the company resumed limited food services on the three major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, as well as Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast. The Tsawwassen Quay Market at Tsawwassen terminal and Nanaimo Quay Market at Departure Bay terminal also re-opened in June.

