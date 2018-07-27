A man sleeps at vacant commercial property in downtown Victoria. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

  • Jul. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

After a marathon Vernon City Council meeting that saw emotions rise in the debate over the recommendations from the Activate Safety Task Force, the City has added detail to their plans to move forward on two key elements.

RELATED: Vernon task force recommendations stir debate

EDITORIAL: Band-Aid on an open wound

In a release issued Friday afternoon, the City said the contentious ban on commercial shopping carts in public places will have to go back to council before it formally becomes a bylaw.

“The direction in regard to shopping carts will be brought back to Council within the next month for consideration and endorsement of a Bylaw to Regulate Shopping Carts,” the City said in the release.

RCMP will consider an increased presence in the downtown core through the Downtown Enforcement Unit, the City added.

Finally, they confirmed the relocation of Protective Services to the downtown parkade.

“Administration recommended relocating the Protective Services Division, including Bylaw Compliance and Crime Prevention, to office space located in the downtown parkade. This move will provide a visible presence of the Protective Services team. The move will occur in the fall.”

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @johnkwhite

Email me john.white@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/vernonmorningstar/" target="_blank"

>Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Airtankers blanket 130 Mile fire
Next story
UPDATE: Sport-utility vehicle rolls over and crashes on side of Nanaimo Parkway

Just Posted

Margaret Helen MacRae (nee Breeze)

  • 14 hours ago

 

Victoria Police, citizens, and K9 unit team up to arrest wanted man

  • 21 hours ago

 

Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land a poignant revival

  • 21 hours ago

 

VIDEO: See your friends from Arbutus Ridge present 50 years of Top 40 hits July 28-29

 

Most Read