Shoppers line up hours early for reopening of Penticton’s Care Closet Thrift Store

The Care Closet Thrift Store had a great turn out on their first day of opening since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit store raises money for several organizations in Penticton. (Mark Brett - Western News file photo)

The Care Closet Thrift Store has had a triumphant return since reopening their doors after a two and a half month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the not-for-profit store’s first day back, customers lined up around the block, two hours before the store’s opening time.

“They started lining up about 8 a.m. for a 10 a.m. opening… it was terrific to see so many of the regular customers turning out,” said Care Closet manager, Jan Higgins in an email.

“We want to thank all those shopping under new normal social distancing, hand sanitizing and remembering to pay by credit or debit card. Thanks to all for being patient and kind,” Higgins continued. “All of us at the Care Closet are doing our best to keep you healthy, yet allow you to enjoy thrift store shopping once again.”

The store is currently operating with reduced hours, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Donations are being accepted at the back door only.

Proceeds from Care Closet purchase’s support several local organization and charities including the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, the Hospital Auxiliary and the Penticton and District Hospice Society.

