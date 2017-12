All prizes were in Clearwater Bucks and must be spent in participating businesses

District of Clearwater director of finance Roxanne Shepherd (l) presents Carol Solberg with $750 in Clearwater Bucks for winning first place in the District’s Shop, Stamp and win shop local campaign. The draw was held Dec. 20.

Winners of District of Clearwater’s “Shop, Stamp and Win” buy local campaign have received their prizes.

Carol Solberg took home $750 for first place,Tara Stelter got $500 for placing second, and third place winner Nan Cole received $250.

The draw for the contest, which began Nov. 14, was held Dec. 20.

