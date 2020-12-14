Shop and ship this week to have that gift get there in time

Canada Post is increasing services and amending postal dates due to 2020 surges in parcels and mail. Prince Rupert Canada Post employee Paula Picard said back on April 22, 2020 that employees are doing the best they can with the unprecedented increases. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Canada Post is urging customers to shop and ship this week, Dec. 14 to1 8 to assist with the increasing surge of mail.

The Canadian postal service delivered more than 1.1 million parcels over this past weekend nationwide with deliveries occurring in Prince Rupert on Sunday, Dec. 13, a day the post office is traditionally closed.

More than 4,000 seasonal employees and 1,000 fleet vehicles have been added across the country to meet the influx in postal-service demands, Canada Post said in a press release on Dec. 14.

“Not only are Canadians shopping online in record numbers for gifts and other items we’ve also seen a huge influx of customers at post offices shipping gifts to replace their traditional holiday visits,” Canada Post said. “As a result, we’re adjusting our holiday parcel shipping deadlines within Canada and asking Canadians to do their shipping and online shopping as soon as possible this week.”

“As Canada Post responds to the full impact of the changes Canadians are making in response to safety and travel restrictions, we are working hard to safely deliver the pre-Christmas surge,” the organization said.

The high demands were not unexpected. Canada Post’s response to the anticipated increase was to ramp up early for the peak holiday season and maintain important safety measures in everything they do, the statement said.

“Our plants have been operating around the clock, processing record volumes which then go out for delivery each day,” the mail service said.

Customers should expect heavy deliveries to continue through this week and next.

“Even with processing and delivery moving well with additional resources, there is a limit to what we can safely process and deliver. Customers should expect delays. Please track your items to follow their progress as we work to deliver.”

Canada Post said they understand the importance of the items they are currently processing. They are delivering in record numbers and thank Canadians for the patience they have shown us this year, the press release said.

“We remain committed to reliable and timely service and have revised the following shipping guidelines to help us safely deliver the pre-Christmas parcel surge.”

“Deadlines for mail remain unchanged. As a reminder, on-time delivery guarantees have been suspended since March 18, 2020 due to the unique circumstances we are operating in this year.”

For new mailing-deadlines consult canadapost.ca for full details.

