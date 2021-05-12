Shop and dine local in Hope for a chance to win a $1,500 prize bag

AdvantageHOPE and Hope and District Chamber of Commerce team up with #SupportLocalHopeBC initiative

When you shop and dine out in Hope this month, you will have the chance to win great prizes.

AdvantageHOPE and the Hope and District Chamber of Commerce have teamed up with the #SupportLocalHopeBC initiative. Throughout the month of May, any purchase at a local businesses can get you into the mix for a grand prize bag, valued at over $1500.

To be eligible to win, visit the Hope Visitor Centre at 919 Water Avenue with receipts from the month of May. Submit one receipt from a Hope restaurant, and any two receipts from Hope businesss of your choosing to be entered into the grand prize draw.

There are another 35 prize bags valued at $100 each up for grabs.

Anyone who submits a receipt for the grand prize draw is eligible to win one of these, but you can also enter on social media. Post your ‘Support Local’ moments on Instagram with the hashtag #SupportLocalHopeBC, and the top 10 as chosen by the contest organizers will win. Photo entries can also be emailed to shannon@hopebc.ca

The contest is open to people 19 years and older who are residents of Hope or are residing in Hope for essential purposes.

The deadline for entry is May 31. The Hope Visitor Centre is accepting receipts seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Instagram entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on the final day.

Contest winners will be announced and contacted on or before June 2.

