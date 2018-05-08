Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of an alleged shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP on scene investigating after report of gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal

  • May. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of a reported shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed via social media that “investigators are being deployed to Nanaimo for a police-related incident.”

All ferry sailings out of Departure Bay have been delayed until further notice, according to a social media post from B.C. Ferries.

“Heads up, as of 11:18 a.m., sailings from Departure Bay are delayed until further notice due to police incident at the terminal. Sailings available [at] Duke Point,” the post reads.

Nanaimo RCMP was not immediately available for comment.

More to come.

Previous story
Flood watch and high streamflow advisories for Burns Lake
Next story
Pot Luck Ceramics launches new way of giving

Just Posted

Wildfire sparks near Merritt

  • 13 hours ago

 

Vernon embraces Comic culture

  • 13 hours ago

 

A new low: thief steals sandbags from B.C. home threatened by flood

  • 13 hours ago

 

A new low: thief steals sandbags from home threatened by flood

 

Most Read