Shooting incident sends one to hospital, two suspects arrested by Mission RCMP

A 48-year-old man has been taken to hospital and two suspects have been arrested after a shooting incident in Mission.

On Monday (June 3) at approximately 10 p.m., the Mission RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Stave Lake Road and Farm Road.

The initial investigation lead to a residence where police arrested the two suspects.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital.

According to an RCMP press release, the investigation is in it’s early stages and police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).