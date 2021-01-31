Shooting incident on Langley-Surrey border

Two men escaped without injury near the Langley-Surrey border Saturday night when someone fired several shots at a Dodge Durango.

It happened in the 7000 block of 196A Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police responded after several callers reported hearing shots fired in the area.

A Dodge Durango was left at the scene and a white SUV was reported to have fled.

Witnesses advised the Durango pulled into a cul-de-sac where the SUV was parked. An occupant of the SUV began shooting at the Durango.

Ten minutes later, Surrey RCMP attended a vehicle fire in the 7300 block of 182nd Street.

Two men in the Durango, aged 25 and 26, believed to be the intended targets, were not injured, police said.

The pair are said to be known to police and are not co-operating with the investigation.

One resident of the area, who asked to remain anonymous, said police were on the scene about two hours, looking for shell casings.

“They were policing brass in the street.”

A neighbour reported hearing something that sounded like a car backfiring.

It is the latest gun-involved incident in the Langley area, which has now recorded five major shooting incidents in two weeks, including one murder.

One person was killed early Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, at 53A Avenue and 207th Street in Langley City, while another was wounded in what investigators believe to be a targeted shooting.

The other incidents included an apparent gun battle between speeding cars in Langley City and Brookswood on Saturday, Jan. 16, a shooting in a Langley City parking garage on Monday, Jan. 18 that left a 27-year-old man with critical injuries, and a shooting at a car in Willoughby that left a victim with minor injuries due to broken glass.

There was no direct confirmation yet that any of the incidents are linked to the gang warfare in the Lower Mainland, said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, spokesperson for the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, which targets organized crime across the province.

But she did say there has been an “escalation in gang incidents.”

Anyone with additional information that might assist with the investigation of the Saturday night incident is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers.

