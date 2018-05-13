Shoes gratefully accepted

If the shoe fits students of Trout Creek Elementary School wants to hear from you.

Teacher Kelly Cox and her students are part of the “Give Back Club” who are collecting shoe donations for a non-profit BC group called Ruben’s Shoes.

Ruben’s Shoes accepts gently worn shoes and donates them to countries where students are not able to attend school without them.

“As well, some shoes are donated to the larger communities,” said school principal Heather Rose. “This year, the shoes we collect will be sent to Nicaragua. So far, our students have collected 300 pairs of shoes. We will continue our shoe collection until the end of May.

“This shows how our youngest community members are “giving back” and extending their generosity to other children less fortunate.”

For more information contact the school at 250-770-7665.

The Ruben’s Shoes website is: http://www.rubensshoes.com