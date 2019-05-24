Shirley business recognized at B.C. wedding awards

Hiway Productions, a small Shirley DJ operation, has made its mark in the industry through a personalized approach. (file photo)

Shirley resident Ron Larson recently attracted the attention of the DJ industry when his company, Hiway Productions, was named a runner-up at the B.C. Professional Wedding Awards.

The event honours the best businesses in B.C.’s ever-changing wedding industry.

It’s not the first time that Larson’s company has been recognized for excellence, winning the best DJ company on Vancouver Island in two of the last three years, but its most recent achievement has been the most gratifying.

“Some of the larger companies have $1-million inventories and will do 1,000 weddings a year. Maybe that’s what sets us apart,” Larson said.

“We haven’t even hit 100 weddings this year, but we care very deeply about the ones we do and that can make all the difference.”

Larson, who left a career in radio seven years ago to start his business, did his first DJ gig as a favour for a friend.

What followed was an evolution into a professional company that Larson said has worked hard to keep that personal touch.

“It’s really hard to define what makes us special. It’s really a matter of being present, I guess.”

Being present, Larson said, means the small Shirley company makes a point of being at an event and set up with plenty of time to connect with the people in the room.

“We work the room and we find out about the people there – what they want and like. It’s a personal touch that shows that we care,” Larson said.

“We do about 145 events a year, but we want every one of them to feel that their event is the most important one we’ll do all year. That’s how we approach each event.”

The approach has gotten Larson’s small company on the most favoured vendor list at a dozen venues on Vancouver Island, including the Empress, Hatley Castle, The Inn at Laurel Point, Church and State Winery, Seacider, Merridale, Prestige Oceanfront Resort, Coast Harbour Hotel, the Parkside Hotel, and the Delta.

Asked if he has plans to grow his business, Larson said he’s happy to keep his business as it is for now.

“We’re a part of this community. We volunteer all over Sooke and try to give back to the community. One way of doing that is to stay small and concentrate on quality, not quantity,” Larson said.

“This business isn’t just about the flash, it’s about being authentic and caring.”

