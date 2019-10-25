Shire of Ramsgaard hold annual Freeze Off in Barriere

The Society for Creative Anachronism, holds two events every year at the fairgrounds in Barriere

The annual Shire of Ramsgaard Freeze Off event at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere Oct. 5-6, held a number of competitions including swords and rapiers, archery, and hand to hand combat for the participants.(Margaret Houben photo)

The Kamloops chapter (or Shire) of SCA, or the Society for Creative Anachronism, holds two events every year at the fairgrounds in Barriere. In the spring, it is called the Golden Fleece event, and in the fall, it is called Freeze Off.

These events are great fun and everyone gets to dress up in medieval garb (if you don’t have your own, they have some you can borrow for the day).

Participants from around the province come to do battle and to compete in some less violent contests. While the weapons in the battles are not sharp, they can still raise quite the bruise.

The arts and crafts are interesting. This year at Freeze Off, which was hosted inside the North Thompson Agriplex, they had a class on embroidery, one on needle felting, and a third on working with leather. There was also a contest for crafted items.

The day ended with awards handed out to the winners of the various contests, presentations recognizing exemplary conduct in the Society, and finally, an absolutely scrumptious three course feast.