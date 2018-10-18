Shire of Ramsgaard Freeze Off held at North Thompson Agriplex

The borders of the Shire of Ramsgaard extend to and include Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Merritt, Barriere and Logan Lake.

(Right) A gypsy minstrel plays a guitar in readiness for the bardic competition during the Shire of Ramsgaard Freeze Off XXXI held in the Agriplex.A gypsy minstrel plays a guitar in readiness for the bardic competition during the Shire of Ramsgaard Freeze Off XXXI held in the North Thompson Agriplex, Barriere.Jill Hayward photo:

The Shire of Ramsgaard is located in the shining Principality of Tir Righ, found in the grand Kingdom of An Tir which is an active Branch of The Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA).

Last weekend the Shire held their Freeze Off XXXI event at the North Thompson Agriplex lin Barriere. The event featured archery, rapier, armoured combat and weapons competitions, arts and sciences of the times, a feast, plenty of socializing and great memories for all.

The SCA is an international non-profit educational organization dedicated to researching and re-creating the arts and skills of pre-17th-century Europe. Their “Known World” consists of 19 kingdoms, with over 30,000 members throughout the world.

