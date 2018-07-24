Shingle Creek wildfire believed to be human-caused

A new wildfire in the South Okanagan is believed to be human caused.

BC Wildfire Service said a fire was started near Shingle Creek Road on Tuesday. It currently is estimated to be just under half a hectare in size.

The fire is one of a handful of smaller fires listed on the active wildfires map, including two in the Naramata area. The lightning caused fire in the Glenfir Road area, 10 kilometres east of Naramata, sits at an estimated 25 hectares. Northeast of that fire is the Paradise Ranch fire that remains active at an estimated 55 hectares.

All of these are all not considered to be a wildfire of note by the BC Wildfire Service as life or structures are currently not threatened.