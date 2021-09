Bridge also closed between Judson and Roe lakes

Shertenlib Road in the Interlakes is closed in both directions for repairs, according to Drive BC.

The bridge is also closed between Judson and Roe Lake roads. A detour is available at Judson Road or Bridge Lake North Road.

The next update is expected at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

news@starjournal.net

100 Mile House Free Press