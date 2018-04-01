Sheldon William Nipshank back in Quesnel provincial court

Former local resident fled and disappeared when released from custody in January

Former local resident, Sheldon William Nipshank, was back in Quesnel provincial court on March 27.

He is facing several charges arising from a break-and-enter of outbuildings on the property of a home off Highway 26 around 3 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2017.

The homeowner, who was awakened by his front door bell ringing, saw a suspect running away.

He took his home video surveillance to the Quesnel RCMP and Nipshank was identified as the suspect.

He was arrested around 10:10 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2017.

Nipshank was charged with several charges, including firearms-related infractions.

He was in custody while going through court system in Quesnel.

On Jan. 9, 2018, Nipshank requested a Judicial Interim Release, which is used until bail is granted or denied or the accused has chosen to remain in custody by consent.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 23.

Nipshank didn’t show up for court on Jan. 23.

Three bench warrants were issued for his arrested.

He had bolted, disappeared and wasn’t found in the area.