Sheds, trailer destroyed in Spallumcheen fire

Two sheds and a fifth-wheel-style trailer were destroyed in a Sunday morning fire in Spallumcheen.
The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department received the call from occupants of the home on Schubert Road, north of Gulch Road, shortly before 8:30 a.m.
“It was fully involved when we arrived,” said Fire Chief Ian Cummings. “The flames were starting to get into the trees.”
A total of 15 members used five apparatus to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further into the woods and to the home.
“We were able to knock the fire down quickly,” said Cumming. “The major concern was it going up into the trees. There was a lot of heat. A couple of vehicles were damaged and the house was starting to steam up. Everyone got out safely.”
The fire is not believed to be suspicious.
