A shed at a property along Highway 33 caught fire on Sunday, March 8. (Contributed)

Fire crews responded to a shed fire at the Scukas property off Highway 33 in Rutland at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.

High flames and columns of smoke could be seen from the highway and at least three engines were on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for comment.

