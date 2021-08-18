Shawnigan Basin Society to host bottle drive

The Shawnigan Basin Society is hosting a series of bottle drives at Save On Foods in Duncan to raise funds to help cover its core costs.

The bottle drives will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 21-22, Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3-5.

The society, which is committed to protecting and securing the long-term health and safety of the Shawnigan Lake community’s watershed and the drinking water it provides, invites people to drop off their bottles and cans at the grocery store during those times.

Recently, the society saw the loss of its tax based funding.

“Although this loss is significant, we have chosen to continue to uphold our commitment to Shawnigan residents,” the society’s website says.

“Doing so entails the launch of community-wide fundraising drives, which is a three-tiered approach of members, donors, and sponsors.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen