Shaw service interrupted between South Surrey and Abbotsford

Some Shaw Communications customers – in a broad area including South Surrey, Langley, Aldergrove and Abbotsford – were experiencing interruption to their cable TV, Internet and home-phone service Sunday night and Monday.

According to information on the company’s website, repair teams were in the field as of Sunday (April 8) at 8:30 p.m.

As of noon Monday, Shaw reported that they were continuing to work on repairing damages to fibre lines in the area, and by 1 p.m., they were working to better-define impacted areas.

The company apologized for the inconvenience, and thanked customers for patience and understanding.

More to come…

