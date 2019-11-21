Actor William Shatner smiles while taking questions from reporters, Sunday, May 6, 2018, after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is honouring 39 people with the Order of Canada this morning, including actor William Shatner, writer Ann-Marie MacDonald and lawyer James Lockyer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Steven Senne

Shatner, Obomsawin among 39 inductees to Order of Canada today

Shatner is being given one of Canada's highest civilian honours for his 60-year career

  • Nov. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is honouring 39 people with the Order of Canada this morning, including actor William Shatner, writer Ann-Marie MacDonald and lawyer James Lockyer.

Shatner is being given one of Canada’s highest civilian honours for his 60-year career in theatre, television and film; MacDonald for her art and advocacy for women and on LGBTQ issues; and Lockyer for his work championing people wrongly convicted of crimes.

Mathematician Robert Langlands, filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin and actor Donald Sutherland are also being made companions of the order, the most prestigious of its three levels.

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes, Drake, Jessie Reyez pick up Grammy nominations

Payette will preside over the ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

The order was established in 1967, Canada’s centennial year.

Close to 7,500 people have been invested in the order since then.

The list of today’s inductees:

Companions

Robert Phelan Langlands, of Montreal and Princeton, N.J., for contributions to mathematics

Alanis Obomsawin, of Montreal, for documentary filmmaking and promoting Indigenous issues

Donald McNichol Sutherland, of Saint John, N.B., for acting and international promotion of Canada

Officers

Francois Crepeau, of Montreal, for contributions to international law and human rights

Ann-Marie MacDonald, of Toronto, for writing and promoting LGBTQ+ and women’s rights

William Shatner, of Montreal and Los Angeles, for acting and charitable work

Peter Suedfeld, of Vancouver, for research in psychological responses to harsh environments

Ian E. Wilson, of Ottawa, for service to Library and Archives Canada and the preservation of history

Members

Shelley Ann Marie Brown, of Saskatoon, for trailblazing for women in accounting

Raymond J. Cole, of Vancouver, for research and education in environmentally responsible architecture

Patrick Ralph Crawford, of Winnipeg, for improving the practice and promoting the history of dentistry

Joanne Cuthbertson and Charles Fischer, of Calgary, for philanthropy and promoting education, children’s health, the arts and responsible business

Thomas Ralston Denton, of Winnipeg, for championing refugees and immigrants

Claire Deschenes, of Quebec City, for trailblazing for women in engineering

Lyse Doucet, of Bathurst, N.B. and London, U.K., for international journalism

Edna Agnes Ekhivalak Elias, of Qurluqtuq, Nunavut, for preserving Inuit language and culture as commissioner of Nunavut

Jean Andre Elie, of Montreal, for supporting the arts

Ann McCain Evans, of Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., for philanthropy and volunteerism

David Glenn Fountain, of Halifax, for philanthropy and fundraising, especially for education and health care

John Ferguson Godfrey, of Toronto, for public service as a politician, educator and environmentalist

Serge Gouin, of Outremont, Que., for advancing the communications industry in Quebec

Barbara Jackman, of Toronto, for championing refugees and immigrants

Christina Jennings, of Toronto, for work in film and television (and creating “Murdoch Mysteries”)

Andy Jones, of St. John’s, N.L., for acting and authorship of children’s books

Bengt Jorgen, of Toronto, for promoting and teaching ballet

Robert Korneluk, of Ottawa, for research in molecular genetics and immunotherapy

Gilbert Laporte, of Montreal, for research in decision sciences

Walter J. Learning, of Fredericton, for service to theatre as an actor, director and writer

James Lockyer, of Toronto, for championing the wrongly convicted

Joseph Robert Nuss, of Montreal, for service to human rights as a judge and lawyer

Hanna Maria Pappius, of Montreal, for research in neurochemistry, promoting animal rights, and service to the Polish-Canadian community

Kathleen Reichs, of Montreal and Charlotte, N.C., an honorary appointment for work in forensic anthropology and as a crime novelist

Henri-Paul Rousseau, of Montreal, for work as an administrator and economic adviser

Brenda Harris Singer, of Toronto, for promoting community-based mental-health services

Arthur Slutsky, of Toronto, for medical research and as a hospital administrator

Dorothy E. Smith, of Vancouver and Toronto, for advancing feminism in the study of sociology

Allan H. Wachowich, of Edmonton, for service as a lawyer, judge and community volunteer

John Wade, of Winnipeg, for contributions to medical education and practice

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Next for Salmon Arm underpass: build new tracks to avoid construction area
Next story
Royals fall short to Lakers in five-set nailbiter

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Poets pub night at Cornerstone in Courtenay

    Ever wonder what it would be like to sit in a pub in Scotland or the Yukon and listen to Robbie Burns or Robert Service recite their raucous poems with a glass of wine or a pint of beer in their hands? Well, welcome to Poet's Pub Night held on the last Monday of every month (Nov. 25) from 7-9 p.m. at the Cornerstone Taproom on Cliffe and Fifth. This is a chance to enjoy the lighter side of poetry. The evening is hosted by Lawrence Cooper, poet laureate of the Comox Valley. The evening features some prewritten poems from poets on a given topic and then some on the spot writing and sharing. This month's topic is Chasing Away the Winter Blues. Bring your really sad poems and then we will help you chase all the blues away. You do not have to have a prewritten poem or be a melancholy poet to get in the door. Just come and join in and write. Everyone including shy poets, lovers of poetry (or poets), and anyone else who wants to just drop into a warm place to meet some great people is welcome.

  • Barriere Skatepark project still need to raise $74,000

    As of Oct. 29, 2019 the Barriere Skatepark Society is now an incorporated non-profit Society in the province of British Columbia. Originally the Society was known as the Barriere Skatepark Supporters Group, which was formed in the fall of 2016. Their Facebook page: Barriere Skatepark Society, shows 189 members.

  • New family resource centre in Houston

    Manager Marian Ells from the Houston Link to Learning said they have now opened the new Family Resource Centre in Houston. The new centre will be run out of the Link to Learning Centre and it has great new things happening. One being the toy lending program. It is available to parents, family members and caregivers. Creative and educational toys and puzzles as well as exersaucers, high chairs and much more are available at no cost for up to one month and now a family drop in where parents can come and network. Ellis said, " Sometimes when you are a parent you can feel quite isolated and this just gives the parents time for their kids to play together and a chance for parents to talk and get resources if needed." The family drop in is held every Tuesday from 1 - 3 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m - noon. For more information call the Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Annual Seal Bay Jingle Bell Run upcoming

    Come one, come all to the forest of Seal Bay where Christmas sounds of sleigh bells, songs, and Santa's ho-ho-ho will ring loud and clear as the Comox Valley Road Runners once again host the annual Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run for the Comox Valley Food Bank on Sunday, Dec. 1.

  • Barriere Community Christmas Dinner coming Dec. 25

    Looking for volunteers to help make this dinner another winning event

  • Teacher tells B.C. Supreme Court that student was ‘happy’ to watch smudging ceremony in classroom

    Case being heard in Nanaimo over indigenous cultural practice in Port Alberni classroom

  • Ballenas Whalers advance to junior varsity Subway Bowl title game

    Parksville squad will play for provincial high school football crown