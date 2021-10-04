Sharp Oak Bay heist caught on camera

Police are attempting to identify a suspect from surveillance footage after someone swiped $160 worth of razors from an Oak Bay business. On Saturday, Oak Bay police received a theft report from a business in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue where someone stole eight packages of Gillette shaving razors. The suspect is described as a 50- to 60-year-old Caucasian man, with a slim build and dark hair, wearing a navy-blue jacket and dark jeans. The suspect walked bent at the waist.

Pry bar used in messy entry

Police are on the lookout for surveillance footage after a commercial break and enter in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue on Sept. 27. A tenant of a business at the location noticed opened doors and items strewn about and contacted the owner. Police say someone used a pry tool to forced a door open to get in. Noting was reported stolen.

Worksite lift

A pressure washer and backpack were reported stolen from a construction site in the 2500-block of McNeil Avenue on Sept. 29. The backpack contained a safety vest and employee’s vehicle keys. the pressure washer was a Simoniz valued at around $1,500.

Nothing stolen in attempted garage break-in

Nighttime noise turned out to be someone trying to get in, one resident realized on Thursday, Sept. 30. A resident in the 2000-block of Lorne Terrace heard a noise in the night and realized someone tried to get into the garage. No entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

Four cars net $40, wallet and keys

Someone stole $40 cash from an unlocked vehicle in the 2100-block of Frederick Norris Road on Oct. 3. It was one of a series of thefts from vehicles reported to Oak Bay police over the week. The cash theft was caught on surveillance, and police are looking for a suspect described as a Caucasian man with average build and height wearing a baseball cap and dark clothing.

The same day, police received a report two unlocked vehicles were entered overnight in the 3500-block of Henderson Road. No damage or theft was reported and the vehicles were parked in the driveway. In the 2000-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road, someone stole a wallet from an unlocked vehicle.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Oak Bay police received an overnight theft from motor vehicle complaint in the 300-block of Foul Bay Road. The unlocked vehicle was parked in the driveway and someone stole a gate fob and a set of keys.

