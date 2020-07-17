Sharp-eyed RCMP officer arrests alleged drug dealer in Chilliwack

Police seized drugs, cash and other evidence in the 'hand-to-hand' drug deal on Yale Road

An alleged drug dealer was arrested in Chilliwack thanks to an eagle-eyed RCMP officer on Wednesday.

In the late morning of July 15, RCMP officers saw a man making “hand-to-hand illegal drug sales” in the 46000-block of Yale Road and quickly arrested the 58-year-old Chilliwack man, Mounties said in a release Friday.

Police seized drugs believed to be fentanyl, as well as cash and evidence consistent with the sale of illegal drugs during the arrest.

The arrest was made by a Chilliwack Community Response Team (CRT) officer.

“CRT provides pro-active uniformed deployment to emerging community and public safety issues,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “The team focuses on an increased police visibility and response.”

RCMP later released the man from custody, and a report has been sent to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for its assessment of Controlled Drug and Substance Act charges.

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses anything they believe to be suspicious in nature to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

