Acting manager Kevin Wiebe (L) and store manager Michael Vachter (R) pose at the back of an RCMP truck as they try to stuff it with Western Family products for the Share It Forward event on June 13.

Sharing with the community

Staff at Save-On-Foods join the Share it Forward event at the store on June 13. Half of the proceeds from purchases of any Western Family product would be donated to local food banks. Staff also filled an RCMP truck with Western Family products and held a donation barbecue. (Blair McBride photo)