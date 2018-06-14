Share your vision for downtown Langley

City seeks input as it prepares to update infrastructure, add amenities along Fraser Highway One-Way

The One-way section of Fraser Highway is a popular dining and shopping destination.

Do you have a vision for downtown Langley?

Langley City is seeking input on potential improvements to the area of Fraser Highway, commonly known as the One-Way (204 Street to 206 Street).

Residents are invited to share their thoughts and ideas through an online survey, Fraser Highway One-Way Consultation, which will be open until July 16.

The survey asks for feedback on a range of public realm improvements, from gathering spaces, to public art and lighting. It also asks residents to share what they like most about the current One-Way.

To encourage participation and answer questions, the project team will also have a booth at Langley Community Days on June 16, as well as at other community events throughout the summer.

The potential improvements are part of the planning process for a major project to replace aging underground sewer and water utilities, which is currently targeted to begin in 2019.

“We had great success with McBurney Plaza, Salt Lane and our Downtown Initiatives program last year,” said Mayor Ted Schaffer.

“With the new rapid transit line coming to Langley City in the next seven to 10 years, we think it’s important to begin exploring opportunities now to build a transit- and pedestrian-oriented downtown core.

“This project is a first step toward that ideal.”

Technical studies are underway and Langley City will also work with the Downtown Langley Merchants Association and area businesses to develop parking changes that will allow for more public space. A report to council, including final plans and a request for budget approval, to proceed will follow in late fall.

For more information and to complete the online feedback survey, click here.