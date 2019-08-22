Share in the harvest this Sunday at the Garden at Village by the Station annual party

Party takes place from from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 25

The Garden at Village by the Station volunteers are inviting the community to their fourth annual Garden Harvest Party on Sunday.

Guests at this year’s celebration of the summer garden on Aug. 25 will enjoy yoga by Purple Lotus along with demonstrations on how to brew herbal tea from your garden and children crafts. Tea and goodies will be served while volunteers provide tours of the garden located at 270 Hastings St.

The volunteers are members of the Incredible Edible Penticton Society.

“The Harvest Party is a great way for us to connect with our neighbours and invite the community to see what we do here,” said volunteer Jennene Gludovatz in a news release.

“We’re excited to connect with the local community and provide opportunities for growing food. Our main purpose here is to advocate for learning opportunities in the utilization of local food resources. Everyone should have access to healthy organic produce.”

Incredible Edible Penticton has created a second community garden at the Shatford Centre to share fresh organic produce with the community.

“We’ve had a very busy year with the expansion of our gardens to Shatford and we’re really extremely excited about the partnership moving forward,” Gludovatz added.

The community is invited to visit the Shaftford Centre garden daily at 760 Main St.

In the release, the volunteers thanked the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan and Similkameen and the City of Penticton for the Neighbourhood Small Grant, which enables the event to be held.

The event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m.

