Share-a-Smile Telethon raises over $20,000 in first hour

The fundraising event goes until 5 p.m. today at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre

The Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society (OSNS) Child & Youth Development Centre has raised $20,699 in the first hour of it’s Share-a-Smile Telethon!

The 39th annual event is being hosted for the first time in the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre until 5 p.m. Previously, the event used to take place within the centre.

Related: Share a Smile Telethon moves to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre

“We’re super excited to be here, we have two stages set up and the telephones ready to go,” said Manisha Willms, executive director of OSNS.

The event features live entertainment and a silent auction and is aiming to raise $100,000 for the Child & Youth Development Centre. The OSNS is also hosting an online auction, from which the profits will also be added to this fundraiser.

“The centre gets money from the government because it’s a pediatric rehabilitation services for straight wages, but then we have to raise money for all the things we need,” said Willms. “So the special equipment that we need, the adaptive playgrounds, all the extras that help us do our job really well.”

Those wishing to donate to the Telethon can call 236-422-0093, visit the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre until 5 p.m., or go online to www.osns.org to partake in the online auction.

“There’s all these different activities here, there’s face painting and donut walls and jelly bean jars,” said Willms. “And we’re really excited that Penticton Minor Hockey is here, so if you’re doing your grocery shopping they will carry your groceries to your car for you. And they will take donations.

“What’s impressive about this event is that it’s such a community effort. The number of businesses that have gotten involved, giving auction items that are here today, manning the telephone panels, and also just on stage – the kids helping kids – and the shopping centre… we’re just so grateful.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.