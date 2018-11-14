Share a Smile Telethon moves to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre

For the first time since its inception, the 39th annual Share a Smile Telethon will be hosted in the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Nov. 18.

The free event, hosted by the Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society (OSNS) Child & Youth Development Centre, will feature live entertainment from local performers and giveaways. In addition, 12 telethon panels will be operating phones soliciting donations.

Attendees can also expect dance performances from Get Bent Dance Studio, a silent auction, face-painting, a photo booth and a jelly bean jar contest. Local performers include Yanti and Beamer Wigley.

“For the last 40 years, OSNS has helped children and their families overcome developmental obstacles,” said Manisha Willms, OSNS’s executive director. “The Share A Smile Fundraiser brings the entire community together for an afternoon of fun and fundraising.”

All proceeds from the event will go to the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre, which supports children with behavioural and developmental challenges, serving over 1,400 young people last year. In previous years, the event was hosted on Shaw TV.

“This year, we’ve been working hard to bring the event … to a public venue with a live audience,” said organizer Meg Dimma. “This is a great opportunity for the public to watch all the wonderful talent in person. As well, we have several supporting businesses in the mall who will be contributing to make the event a do not miss! There is something there for everyone!”

Country 100.7 FM will be on location at the shopping centre during the event, which will alos be streamed live on www.osns.org. Attendees can make an in-person donation during the event or by participating in the online auction that went live on Nov. 12.

According to a release from the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre, the online auction features over 100 items donated by local businesses and every winning bid is equal to a donation. The telethon will run from 12 to 5 p.m. and more information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

