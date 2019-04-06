Shannon, Bodnar take back Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District seats

Tanya Shannon was elected as director for Area B (Beaufort) in October 2018 but was required to give up her seat with the court-ordered byelection. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Tayna Shannon and Dianne Bodnar have both been re-elected to their seats on the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board of directors.

Shannon and Bodnar were elected to represent Areas B and F respectively last fall, but were required to give up their seats with a court-ordered byelection after the results from October’s civic election were declared “invalid.”

READ: By-election set for Beaufort and Cherry Creek areas

In the October 2018 election, Shannon was elected over Ted McGill by a margin of 11 votes. She replaced long-time director Mike Kokura, who stepped down from municipal politics after serving as Beaufort director for 40 years.

READ: Beaufort director steps aside after four decades with ACRD

Ted McGill once again challenged Shannon, while Aaron Brevick stepped up as a contender in Cherry Creek. In the October 2018 election, Bodnar won against her opponent Darren DeLuca by a margin of only seven votes. Brevick, meanwhile, was unsuccessful in his bid for Port Alberni City Council.

More to come…