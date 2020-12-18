Shane Wiseman is Silver Creek Elementary’s new principal

Shane Wiseman will be the new principal at Silver Creek Elementary School this coming semester.

Starting Jan. 4, Wiseman will take on the role after Bruce Becker vacated the position and moved over to his new role as principal of Coquihalla Elementary School.

Wiseman comes to Silver Creek with experience in down-Valley schools including fourteen years in administration at CHANCE/Shxwetilthet Alternate School, GW Graham Middle-Secondary School and Sardis Secondary School. Fraser Cascade School District Superintendent Balan Moorthy, in an announcement Thursday, Dec. 10, said Wiseman’s “outstanding relationships with students, staff, parents, and the Indigenous community” shone through in the interview process.

“He is one of the hardest workers I have ever worked with. He will give you everything he has got and more,” former Principal of Hope Secondary School and now Principal of GW Graham, Chuck Lawson, stated in the announcement. “I have worked with few leaders who are as well respected by staff, students, and parents. The bottom line is that Shane takes care of people.”

