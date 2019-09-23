Shandhar Hut of Chilliwack wins bragging rights for best Indian cuisine in B.C.

The popular family restaurant saw an outpouring of testimonials and voting from adoring clientele

Shandhar Hut Indian Cuisine is proudly owned and operated by the Atti family. (Sam Bates/ Progress file)

Shandhar Hut of Chilliwack has won bragging rights for the best Indian cuisine in B.C. after winning in the Food Awards British Columbia 2019.

The family-run restaurant beat out competition from Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria and Richmond and more, in the inaugural online awards launched by Creative Oceanic.

Shandhar manager Gord Atti said while the nomination period was open, he and his siblings were hoping they could honour their parents by winning the “monumental” award.

And now they have.

“To think that at one time we struggled to fill an order of 40 vegetable samosas to now where we make that on a regular basis, we’ve made it here,” Atti posted on the Shandhar Facebook page. “Chilliwack, we owe you everything.”

The family is beyond thrilled.

“This could not have been possible without all of the support from the community that we serve,” Atti said, adding they especially wanted to thank those who wrote letters of support and testimonials for Shandhar Hut.

The new awards are a “big celebration,” of those who provide “delicious food and unique flavours” across the province, according to award organizers, who also operate a range of other awards and online promotions.

“We would like to congratulate the winners and finalists for their amazing achievements,” said Katarina Los, global events director for Creative Oceanic.

The Food Award British Columbia 2019 winners are a “true reflection of the professionalism, dedication and skill” found in the B.C. food industry.

“These awards aim to thank those that contribute to making British Columbia a top destination to taste great food,” Los added.

Creative Oceanic is the marketing and event company behind the BC Food Awards, as well as wedding awards and hair and beauty awards.

They launched 15 new award ceremonies in Canada in the past year or so.

The public nominates their favourite food businesses online, and winners are chosen based on the number of votes they get, as well as the testimonials, letters, press and recognition. All supporting evidence gets passed onto an independent panel for review to ensure impartiality.

READ MORE: Disturbing emails see community rally around

READ MORE: Cash Mob Chilliwack holds Indian Cuisine Day

@CHWKjournojfeinberg@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.