Seymour Arm to remain under evacuation alert

The fire has shown activity away from the community but residents are asked to stay vigilant

Wildfire conditions at Hunakwa Lake have prompted an evacuation alert for Seymour Arm. (CSRD image)

Evacuation alerts are remaining in place for Seymour Arm residents as the nearby fire continues to stay active.

Aerial observation of the Hunakwa Lake fire showed signs that the fire was moving more in a direction away from the community.

The fire hasn’t shown any significant growth from its previous 1,100 hectare estimated.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, BC Wildfire Service has continue their plans with using heavy equipment to build a fire guard by widening existing roads and trails around the community.

Water sprinklers are also being deployed to protect structures closest to the fire.

Residents are still being reccommended to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice if the fire shifts.

If you haven’t registered with the emergency support services, it is reccomended by the CSRD to do so through Emergency Support Services online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/.

