Sex offender charged again less than two months after prison release

Taylor Dueck, who was living in Mission, has history of sex assaults in Abbotsford

Sexual offender Taylor Dueck is back in prison after being charged with another sexual offence.

A former Abbotsford man with a history of violent sexual assaults who was released from prison in early February is back in jail after being charged with another sexual offence.

Taylor Dueck, 25, has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 16. The alleged offence occurred March 20 in Hatzic, according to the provincial court database.

Dueck is slated to appear in court Tuesday (March 31) for a bail hearing.

He was released from prison on Feb. 3 after serving his full sentence – three years and seven months – for sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

The Abbotsford Police Department issued a public notice, saying that Dueck would be living in Abbotsford and that he was subject to court-ordered conditions that included: not possessing or using controlled substances, abiding by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and not possessing any weapons.

A few days later, police stated that Dueck was instead living in Mission.

Parole board documents obtained by The Abbotsford News indicate that Dueck was responsible for the violent sexual assaults of four teenage girls in 2014.

One of those assaults resulted in Dueck being sentenced to a one-year conditional sentence (house arrest) and three years’ probation. That sentence did not begin until his release on Feb. 3.

Dueck also had other allegations of sexual improprieties that did not result in charges, including kissing a five-year-old girl, groping a nine-year-old girl while playing hide-and-seek, and threatening to post sexually explicit photos online of a girl if she did not have sex with him.

He was previously denied day and full parole.

In its decision, the Parole Board of Canada said Dueck was being denied because there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that he was “likely to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person.”

The board noted that, although Dueck had taken sex-offender and other programs in prison, he continued to minimize his offences and was resistant to talking about them nor did he have a release plan to manage his risk in the community.

