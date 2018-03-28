Sewer line construction on Knight Road begins this week

The thikcer black line indicates where the disruptions will occur on Knight Road.

Drivers headed to the airport are advised that construction work on the Knight Road portion of the new Hudson Trunk sewer line project is expected to begin at the end of March and continue until late-April.

To allow for the construction, one lane of traffic will need to be closed. Access for local residents and businesses will be maintained, but traffic delays should be expected. Drivers using this route to pass through are encouraged to use alternate routes, including Ryan Road/Military Row and Pritchard Road.

The Hudson Trunk regional sewer will directly connect neighbourhoods in northeast Courtenay to the sewage treatment plant (the Comox Valley Water Pollution Control Centre) on Brent Road, bypassing the Courtenay Pump Station.

“Completion of this new line is a very important improvement for the region’s sewer service,” said Charlie Gore, the CVRD’s manager of Capital Projects. “We are working to divert flow away from the Courtenay Pump Station and create capacity for future growth in the community.”

Work on the Hudson Trunk line has progressed well and construction is expected to be complete in early May.

Further updates will be shared on the project’s web page www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/hudsontrunk and via mailed/email updates.