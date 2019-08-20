Sewer line construction delayed

The contractor has rescheduled overnight construction of a sewer line across 17th Street at Riverside Lane, near the 17th Street Bridge.

It will begin on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 25 and continue nightly until the end of August, weather permitting.

Work is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

At least one lane of traffic flow will be maintained in both directions at all times. Traffic control personnel will be on site to direct vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists within the work area.

For more information, see the project webpage at www.courtenay.ca/riversidesewer , including Frequently Asked Questions about the project.