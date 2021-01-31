Sewer grant, Discovery Centre could be on way at Union Bay Estates

UBID board also looking at key issues for transition to the regional district

Work on the Union Bay Estates may be picking up in the not-too-distant future.

While there is nothing official yet, local officials are waiting on news about an infrastructure grant that would help to run sewer service south through Royston to the proposed residential development at Union Bay.

Last spring, Area A director Daniel Arbour posted on a Union Bay Facebook page that the Comox Valley Regional District, working with partners from UBE and K’omoks First Nation, wanted to secure sewer service for the area.

Recently, he told the Record he was hopeful they would be hearing soon whether a federal-provincial infrastructure grant is successful.

“Right now, we’re just waiting,” he said.

There is also the question of the Discovery Centre for the development. Union Bay Estates clarified it has nothing firm to report about permits at this point and it is waiting for paperwork to go through for start-up at the Discovery Centre.

However, at a Union Bay Improvement District strategic planning meeting on Jan. 26, trustee Ted Haraldson said building permits awarded to UBE should allow for work to begin soon, possibly March. He also alluded to the proposal to run the sewer south to Union Bay.

“I think that’s in the works,” he said during the Zoom meeting.

The UBID board was actually meeting to discuss issues surrounding the eventual incorporation of its three services into the CVRD following last fall’s governance referendum. The trustees’ main issues included plans for office and other space at the community’s new water treatment plant and updating the subdivision bylaw.

As far as the UBE project, there has been some developments in recent months, such as a renewed licence application for the marina at the site.

The UBE website notes the first phase of development will include the marina, retail, dining and entertainment, hotels, office space and a mix of residential types. The Discovery Centre will serve as a sales location for the UBE development as well as a central hub for the other types of development on site.

“It’s the first building in what will be a small communal area,” Arbour said.

He added there are provisions to cover limited capacity sewage treatment plans for the first homes for the UBE site. In all, there are nine phases marked on plan maps for the 789-acre site.

