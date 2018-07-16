Sewer funds flow, pickleball offer pitches

Upgrades to the Vernon Water Treatment Centre are in the works. (Morning Star file photo)

Final design and construction of a $10.8-million anaerobic treatment process is proceeding in Vernon.

The Vernon Water Reclamation Centre is expected to reach biological capacity within the next few years.

“Consultants have recommended that the addition of an anaerobic treatment process will delay the necessity of a major bioreactor upgrade and expansion in the near future,” said Shirley Koenig, director of operations, in a report to council.

An additional $1 million is needed for a chemical dosing system for removal of phosphorus at the centre (also known as the sewer treatment plant).

“If the chemical dosing system is not installed at the VWRC, the effluent quality will not meet the requirements of Operating Certificate should a lake discharge be required,” adds Koenig.

Vernon is hoping to get some federal support and is applying to the Canada Infrastructure program for grant funding, estimated at $8.4 million.

Pickleball offer pitched

The Vernon Pickleball Association is considering a loan from the City of Vernon to complete dedicated pickleball courts at Marshall Fields.

The city has offered $145,000 in financial assistance, to be paid back through a 10-year lease. VPA members will be voting on whether or not to accept the offer.

Preserving heritage

Several Vernon homes are getting some support for preserving heritage.

Six grants ranging from $200-$500 are being awarded to homeowners who have undertaken expenses to retain the heritage in their homes.

The funds are allocated through the Heritage Retention Incentive Grant Program for work undertaken in 2017.

“Of the 118 properties listed in the Heritage Register, there have been, on average, four heritage retention incentive grant applications per year over the last seven years,” states Kelsie Chamberlan, planning assistant in a report to council. “The intent of the city’s Heritage Retention Incentive Grant Program is to recognize the importance of heritage properties in the community. The program acknowledges the additional costs associated with ownership of heritage properties and offers support with some of the costs associated with maintaining these properties.”

Owners can apply for a grant for up to 50 per cent of work completed up to a maximum of $500.

Slide work

Some remediation work has taken place following the slide that occurred above Eastside Road in April.

Crews re-established the ditching on Kokanee Road and Eastside Road in the area of the slide to ensure that proper drainage was maintained. A culvert was also installed on Eastside Road west of the slide to improve flow in this section of the ditching system. A solid rock outcropping (looks like slide material) is located in the Eastside Road ditch west of the slide area and appears to be blocking the ditch. The ditch is graded to flow from either side of the rock outcropping to culverts located both east and west of this area.

Development goes public

A public hearing takes place Monday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers for an Okanagan Landing Road development rezoning. Currently zoned rural residential, property at 6473 is looking to rezone to small lot residential and parks and open space.

The development would create a small lot residential subdivision and accommodate the future extension of a trail adjacent to Vernon Creek.

