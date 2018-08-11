Severe thunderstorms rock the Shuswap, spark small brush fires

Heavy rain, hail and lightning felt in Salmon Arm and surrounding area

  • Aug. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  News

Powerful thunderstorms rocked the Shuswap Aug. 11, bringing heavy rains, pea-sized hail and lightning.

Environment Canada issued a warning for the area earlier today, stating areas from Enderby to Salmon Arm and Tappen would be hit by the storm.

Their storm warning advises that storm conditions could pick up again suddenly over the next two hours.

Powerful winds reportedly knocked branches and trees onto several powerlines in the area, and Salmon Arm fire crews responded to multiple brush fires shortly after the storm rolled through.

Environment Canada advises that changign weather conditions may affect driving on highways in the area and says drivers should be cautious if they are passing through the Shuswap.

