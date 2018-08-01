Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo

Forecast calls for risk of severe storm in the afternoon

Cariboo residents are waking up to the rumble of thunder Wednesday morning as unsettled weather continues to impact the central Interior.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, warning conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms beginning early this afternoon.

The storms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

There also continues to be a special air quality statement for the region due to wildfire smoke.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. The risk of a severe thunderstorm is for the afternoon. The daytime high is cooler than in recent days, at 25C. There is also a risk of a severe thunderstorm for Wednesday evening.

A storm packing gusty winds stoked several wildfires burning across the province, including the Viewland Mountain/Horsefly Lake fire which forced two families to self-evacuate.

